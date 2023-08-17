St. Pete City Council considers utility rate hike

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People in St. Pete may soon start paying a higher utility bill. St. Pete City Council will discuss raising utility rates by 5.6%.

That's higher than the national average utility rate hike of 5%. If the council approves it, the higher rate will take place in October.

The city council will hold a first reading for the rate hike on Thursday, Aug. 17, and a public hearing on Sept. 7.

If approved, Utility rate changes will take effect on Oct. 1.

While it may be frustrating to see rates rise year after year, the city said it's necessary.

"This is needed in order to make sure we can provide the services," Claude Tankersly, public works director, said. "Not only providing the services next year but make sure our facilities can provide the services for generations to come.”

He explained the fees are a vital part of supporting those facilities, most of which are aging or have already reached their lifespan.

"These facilities are huge," Tankersly said. "We have 20 thousand storm water inlets in the city. We have 20 thousand manholes in the city. That’s a lot of equipment and material that's old and aging.”

You can read more about the changes here.

If you are having a hard time paying the utility bill, call the Utility Customer Service Call Center at 727-893-7341.