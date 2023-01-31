St. Pete church wants to turn its open land into affordable housing

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A big open field at the Palm Lake Christian Church in St. Pete could soon be affordable housing for more than 70 low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

Florida House Bill 1339, which was passed in 2020, allows cities to expedite affordable housing developments in otherwise prohibited zoning districts.

Andrea Cate, who is now the board chair of the church, said they recently filed a site plan with the city for a three-story residential building as well as 14 cottage-style homes for low-income seniors and people with disabilities who are in need of affordable housing.

"We thought, this is a crisis. We didn’t want to be those people wringing their hands and saying, 'Oh that’s horrible. What can I do?' We wanted to be the people saying, 'That’s horrible. We can do something about this,'" said Cate.

St. Pete City Council members are scheduled to discuss the project in their meeting on March 2.