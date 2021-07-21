St. Pete business owner found dead in car in apparent shooting, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a local business owner who was found in his vehicle late on Tuesday night.

Anthony Link, 37, was found in his white Mercedes in the 1500 block of 26th Street South. Police say they received a 911 call about the vehicle crashing at 11:53 p.m.

Officials say Link owned a local barber shop.

The investigation is in its early stages. Detectives believe Link was shot but they say an exact cause of death is not yet known.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the department's non-emergency line at 727-893-7780. Anonymous texts can also be sent by starting your message with the letters SPPD followed by your tip, then text it to TIP411.

No other information has been released at this time.