St. Pete bridge construction leaves neighbors upset, worried about safety

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — John Zurek has called the Tanglewood neighborhood home for 22 years.

“It’s a wonderful place to live,” he said.

Walking his dogs is one of the things he loves best about living there.

“I don’t know how we lucked into such paradise,” he said. “There’s really no traffic, but we got traffic problems.”

Zurek and his neighbors said the traffic problems started back in June 2022. That’s when the construction project to repair the Bayou Grande Blvd. Bridge started.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Alan Sayler.

Neighbors said safety is a top issue for them. The two-lane bridge is the only way onto the little island. It’s been reduced to one lane and a narrow sidewalk.

The construction company put up barricades, warning signs, and even traffic lights. But, neighbors claim some are ignoring the traffic lights.

Sayler said he’s had a few close calls.

“All of a sudden, when we got the green light, someone is coming through, and then we gotta backup.”

Zurek has also had some close calls.

“I came very close to hitting a pedestrian, a cyclist, and I had a bicycle coming right at me,” he said. “Nothing [has] happened to me, but that can change at any moment.”

The other issue for neighbors is the timetable. The city first said it would take two years to complete, and the projected completion time was December 2023.

“I’m looking at it, and I’m not in construction, but it’ll be a miracle if it’s done by then,” said Zurek.

We reached out to the city, but no one was available to go on camera Tuesday. However, officials said the project is behind schedule.

The city has reached out to the contractor to ask them if they “think they’ll make the deadline.” If the contractor doesn’t make the deadline, they could face a financial penalty from the city.

We also reached out to the contractor, AEB, but we have not heard back from them.

A representative for the city planned to meet with homeowners on Tuesday afternoon to give them an update on the project.

We will be speaking with the city’s director of engineering, Brejesh Prayman, on Wednesday morning to get an update as well.