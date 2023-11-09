St. Pete block part to raise money for veterans

Saturday Shoppes is partnering with Bayboro Brewing for a Saturday full of festivities to celebrate our veterans.

There will be food, entertainment, and so much more.

The money raised at this event goes right back into the community to help our heroes this holiday season.

"All the money that we're going to be raising is going to be going to signatures for soldiers, and what Signatures for Soldiers does is they support the veteran community of Pinellas County," James Coleman, owner of Bayboro Brewing, said. "That was a big sticking point for us here Bayboro was giving back to our immediate community. So, 200 veterans that have been recently homeless that been placed by Va Bay Pines. We're going to feed for Thanksgiving."

Bayboro also does a pay-for program, and for the last six months, people have been paying for a veterans tab that's now up to roughly 450 beers, which will be open to all veterans in our community.

The event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Bayboro Brewing in St. Pete. Vendors and nonprofits can still sign up if they'd like to take part.