St. Pete Beach tap dance class helps seniors stay fit and have fun

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Living in Tampa Bay there are plenty of ways to stay active during these winter months. In St. Pete Beach there’s a new dance class for women that literally taps into their inner child.

Tap dance Instructor Aneta Trainer likes to call it, "making music with your feet," and her students are proving it’s never too late to take your first steps all over again.

“Helps you to have good balance, coordination, and you can open those narrows of your brain, it helps a lot especially when we reach that certain age,” said Trainer.

However, don’t even think about referring to her students as seniors.

“I don’t like that word,” said Trainer. “Grown-ups, very grown, experienced, women.”

For Antje Wortman, this is the first tap class she’s ever enrolled in.

“It’s just amazing, I don’t think you are ever too old to do anything like this,” said Wortman.

While for Joan Palmeri it’s like being reunited with a long-lost friend.

“When I came in here today I did a little step that I must have done when I was a kid and Aneta said that’s wings and then I remembered,” said Palmeri. “Oh it’s fabulous, I do really feel the joy I felt as a kid.”

Trainer said it’s more than just a class, it’s becoming a dance troupe. They call themselves the Lioness Tap Dance Company.

“She keeps us on our toes because she is always inventing something new for us to do and she’s always encouraging you,” said Dena Michaelson.

These fleet-footed females are always looking for new members to join their ensemble.

“There’s something really wonderful about that,” said Palmeri. “That we’re going to come every week and work together on these routines and there is something amazing when we all have it in sync and we’re all doing it at once.”

The tap dance class is held Tuesday mornings and costs $7 per dancer per class. For more information go to www.spbrec.com.