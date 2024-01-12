St. Pete Beach man arrested for child pornography: PCSO

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies alleged that he was in possession of child pornography.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Steven Ryan Gilmore, 36, was both accessing and sharing the pornographic material online. Gilmore is a St. Pete Beach resident.

When deputies identified Gilmore as a suspect, he was arrested and charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography, ten counts of transmission of child pornography, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.