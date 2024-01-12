Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Pete Beach man arrested for child pornography: PCSO

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 11:42:47-05

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies alleged that he was in possession of child pornography.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Steven Ryan Gilmore, 36, was both accessing and sharing the pornographic material online. Gilmore is a St. Pete Beach resident.

When deputies identified Gilmore as a suspect, he was arrested and charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography, ten counts of transmission of child pornography, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.