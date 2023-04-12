St. Pete Beach locals work to cut down crashes on Gulf Boulevard

A group of locals in St. Pete Beach is working to make Gulf Boulevard safer for everyone.

The initiative is called SAFE. It stands for Safety Awareness For Everyone.

For many, Gulf Boulevard comes with excitement because it's the road to the beach. For others, it comes with harsh memories.

“A friend of ours was involved in a pedestrian accident in January. The stress the impact on her and her family has been so huge we all feel it,” Karyn James with S.A.F.E said.

That crash left two people dead.

Data from the City of St. Pete Beach shows that overall there have been 23 accidents in the area from 2017-2022. Of the 23 accidents, 12 of them involved a pedestrian or biker.

Jaywalking is a big issue on this road.

“I saw these people coming from the beach and I was in a parking lot and the man almost walked into the side of my car. It was the woman he was with that pulled him aside. You have to really keep your head on a swivel,” James said.

That's why the group of locals is working to make Gulf Boulevard safer.

Michael Moses is a businessman and member of S.A.F.E.

“We wanted to get involved so that the citizenship will do something to help make a difference," Moses said.

They are using simple yet lighthearted ideas to bring awareness to the dangers on Gulf Boulevard.

The group is partnering with local restaurants and hotels to hand out playing cards that say, "Stay Alert, Use Crosswalks, push the button to alert drivers, make eye contact before crossing.”

They are hoping this will bring safety to the top of mind for people as they head out the door.

"So that people can heighten the awareness that they're crossing a five-lane highway. You know they're coming off the beach, they're relaxed, maybe they've had a cigar, they're all chill, then you walk into five lanes of 35 mph plus traffic.”

He wants people to know how crucial it is to use the crosswalks rather than dart across five lanes of traffic. He said they are also painting pelican feet on the sidewalk that will lead to the crosswalks.

Forward Pinellas said they are working with the city of St. Pete Beach on a Gulf Boulevard Safety Stud that is identifying multi-modal safety improvements for the road and will identify different concepts for the city.

You can read more about the city's effortshere.