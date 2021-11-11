St. Pete Beach Library gets an upgrade

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The newly renovated St. Pete Beach library has a little something for everyone.

While still keeping its historic look, the library recently got a much-needed upgrade but with new mid-century modern items.

The library added back programs to make sure everyone has access to things they need.

Betcinda Kettles, Director of the St. Pete Beach Public Library said, "We have a big technology component here. We try to like you said meet people at their place of needs so technology is important. We have a big smartboard in the community room for folks who want to do programs with PowerPoint and a whiteboard. We have a great play table in the children's area just to get them used to that technology."

You can read more about the library and what they have by clicking here.