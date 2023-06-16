St. Pete Beach launches investigation into city manager

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in St. Pete Beach are calling for the resignation or termination of Alex Rey, the Pinellas County beach city’s manager.

The city council is investigating concerns about his actions in office and what some employees call a "toxic work environment."

Residents called for the resignation or termination of City Manager Alex Rey in council meetings this week.

Lisa Robinson was one of those residents. “I see a city manager that's creating a toxic environment, has been pro-development, has not been following codes and ordinances following our city charter,” she explained in a council meeting Friday to discuss the issue.

The City council approved an investigation into Rey’s conduct Tuesday. In a special meeting Friday, Mayor Adrian Petrila tried to pass a motion recommending Rey’s suspension while the investigation is conducted.

The mayor and the city attorney said even though they told Rey on June 13 not to speak to anyone about the matters of the investigation, they claim he did and even discussed it in a full staff meeting.

A motion to suspend Rey did not move forward. Still, the city council collaborated on a motion to hold Rey accountable if he impedes the investigation or makes any hiring or firing decisions without their approval.

“If there is any interference with this investigation by the city manager directly or through any third party through any surrogate, that there's immediate removal,” added Chris Marone, councilman for District 4.

In the meeting, Rey defended his actions. “I was just trying to encourage people to relax, keep your head high, keep doing the work. I know it's difficult to keep doing the work or that and what is going on, but participate in the process and how do you feel is heard one way or the other,” he said during the meeting on June 16.

Rey told ABC Action News in an email Friday: “My pulse of the organization is that most employees are happy to work here, and that will eventually come up in the process.”

The city attorney’s contracted employment lawyer said they plan to interview city employees, review contracts from the past two years and go through requests for public records, which residents claim have not been fulfilled.

Regarding cost, the city attorney says it will take 100 hours at $200 an hour, which will probably be a blended rate of $20,000.

Robinson believes it is going to be a waste of money. “It should, there should have been a termination,” she told ABC Action News.

The City council expects an update in 30 days and a complete investigation within two months.