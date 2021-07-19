St. Pete announces resilience and retention incentive package to help non-profits, small businesses

The City of St. Petersburg has developed a new non-profit and small business incentive package that supports the sustained success of St. Pete’s health, local economy, and cultural landscape.

ANNOUNCING: St. Pete Resilience + Retention Incentive Package! City of St. Petersburg has developed a new NON-PROFIT and SMALL BUSINESS incentive package that supports the sustained success of St. Pete’s health, local economy, and cultural landscape. Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/eyCY60FAQN — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) July 19, 2021

Through this $2,536,000 funding package, the City’s goal is to provide general economic stimulus and ongoing support to businesses overcoming the longstanding impacts of COVID-19 with an emphasis on business retention and resiliency efforts.

An organization or entity is eligible to apply for only one of the following Resilience and Retention programs. Applicants should consider all programs before applying to determine which program will best suit their needs. The programs will be rolled out in a phased schedule and reviewed on first come, first complete basis.

The programs include Arts and Culture Business and Performance Program, Small Business Retention and Restoration Microfund Program, Non-Profit Event Host Organizations Program and Business Support Organizations Program.

For more information on the programs and how to apply, click here.