Splatter painting at Clearwater's Art Tampa Bay is a messy good time for all ages

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Elizabeth Cadena wants you to get messy and creative at her new workshop, Art Tampa Bay.

"I want to bring art to the masses," she said. "Creativity is my thing!"

An Army veteran and art teacher, Cadena just opened Art Tampa Bay as a creative safe haven for artists of all ages and skill levels.

This is her dream space.

"I love teaching, from 2-year-olds to 98-year-olds!" she said.

Visitors can experiment with all sorts of art forms, from macrame to acrylics to resin work.

But the highlight of Art Tampa Bay is the "splatter painting," two rooms where guests can smock up and let their inner Jackson Pollock fly!

It's messy and therapeutic and crazy-good fun. Just flick your wrist and watch the paint fly.

Rooms can accommodate up to five people, so splatter painting is great for birthday and bachelorette parties.

For more on Art Tampa Bay, click here.


