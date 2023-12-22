Special performers shine during Christmas concert at Parc Center for Disabilities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There was a very special Christmas concert in St. Petersburg this week that left the audience and the performers both filled with pride. That’s because the choir was made up entirely of singers with developmental disabilities.

Alyssa Terry said it was the biggest crowd she ever sang in front of. Terry was one of 25 members of the Parc Center for Disabilities choir to deliver a heartfelt concert to friends, family and staff.

They had been practicing for months.

“It was a lot of hard work, definitely a lot of hard work,” said singer Chelsea Savanna Brown. “I am so grateful. I’m a very emotional person, and my heart is telling me it was a good effort.”

Choir director Wanja Hubert said the development she’s seen from the first rehearsal to the final concert is truly magical.

“I see it in them as individuals and collectively as a group. I’ve seen them grow and expand. It’s wonderful,” said Hubert.

“It gives everyone something to look forward to, mostly. It gives them a platform to be able to express themselves in different areas. It’s huge for their confidence as well,” said Brian Rothey, Assistant Vice President of Adult Community Programs.

Besides Christmas carols, these inspirational performers also sang an original song called the "Parc Jingle."

The song has even been picked up and played by local Tampa Bay radio stations.

“They’ve been able to hear themselves on the radio, and I cannot tell you how excited they are every other day someone comes in and says, ‘I heard it, I heard it,’” said Hubert.

Singer Amy Wilson said she feels like a celebrity.