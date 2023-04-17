Some waters off Clearwater Beach closed due to dangerous conditions

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Fire and Rescue said some waters off Clearwater Beach have been shut down due to the weather causing dangerous conditions.

According to Clearwater officials, the arrival of a cold front sent winds higher and prompted them to put up red flags in multiple areas.

The water from Tower 1 south to the jetty was closed Monday morning until further notice due to the danger. Swimmers in or around those areas were also advised to use caution if they got in the water.

With the arrival of a cold front, conditions at #ClearwaterBeach are quite blustery. Red flags are flying because of the dangerous conditions, and swimmers are urged to use caution in the water. The water is closed from Tower 1 south to the jetty at this time. @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/ArzUfJ5g7f — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) April 17, 2023

In the areas with the waters closed, anyone caught swimming in those areas could be arrested or fined for getting in the water.