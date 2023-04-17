Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Some waters off Clearwater Beach closed due to dangerous conditions

Double red flags on Clearwater Beach
Clearwater Fire &amp; Rescue
Double red flags on Clearwater Beach, meaning the waters are closed.
Double red flags on Clearwater Beach
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 11:55:29-04

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Fire and Rescue said some waters off Clearwater Beach have been shut down due to the weather causing dangerous conditions.

According to Clearwater officials, the arrival of a cold front sent winds higher and prompted them to put up red flags in multiple areas.

The water from Tower 1 south to the jetty was closed Monday morning until further notice due to the danger. Swimmers in or around those areas were also advised to use caution if they got in the water.

In the areas with the waters closed, anyone caught swimming in those areas could be arrested or fined for getting in the water.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.