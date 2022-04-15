Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Small plane crashes into Lake Seminole in Pinellas County

Two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash in Lake Seminole.
Covering Pinellas County
Posted at 6:21 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 18:32:51-04

Two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash in Lake Seminole.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday in the north part of Lake Seminole.

Several civilian boats were in the area and boaters were able to retrieve 2 people from the aircraft. Those two people suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have not said at this time what caused the crash.

NTSB, Seminole Fire Department, Pinellas Sheriff's Office and FWC are on scene investigating.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!