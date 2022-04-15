Small plane crashes into Lake Seminole in Pinellas County

Two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash in Lake Seminole.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday in the north part of Lake Seminole.

Several civilian boats were in the area and boaters were able to retrieve 2 people from the aircraft. Those two people suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have not said at this time what caused the crash.

NTSB, Seminole Fire Department, Pinellas Sheriff's Office and FWC are on scene investigating.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.