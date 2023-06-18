Small businesses thrive at Juneteenth Freedom Festival

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A first-of-its-kind event at Tropicana Field Saturday combined African American culture and small businesses. They called it the Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

The event consisted of over 80 businesses owned and operated by either a woman or a minority.

From clothes to spices to jewelry, the African American culture was on full display in lot one of Tropicana Field.

“I think it’s a good time to remember where we came from and how we can go forward,” said Gwendolyn Fields, owner of Vitu International.

Every one of these small business owners has a unique story, like Nancy Gamble, who came up with her latest merchandise while visiting her brother in the hospital.

“And I got bored, so I started playing with copper wire and started making copper jewelry,” said Gamble, owner of Madam Naka’s Emporium.

Ed Brunson and his son Wayland literally cooked up Brun Rub during the pandemic. At the same time, Baneet Stewart created Dazzled By B after escaping domestic violence. Event organizer Renee Edwards of Saturday Shoppes said these businesses must be seen and heard.

“And what we are wanting people to do is come out and support local and have a good time while they are doing it,” said Edwards.

The festival also included food trucks, music, and bounce houses for the kids. Justo Martinez, owner of Brew Monday Coffee company, said he’s grateful to have this opportunity.

“We’re a new company, so we need to have a platform to show our product to the people,” said Martinez.

While the owner of Jacaranda Hill Arts and Crafts said, the only thing better than making a sale is making an impact.

“For me, Juneteenth means freedom; it means a place that we have come from as a people,” said Hill. “I am originally from Zimbabwe, so for me to bring my work to African American culture is absolutely amazing.”

These vendors said they are already looking forward to next June.

“Turn this thing into an entire block party,” said Edwards.