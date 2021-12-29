'Skate by the Ocean' at the Postcard Inn on St. Pete Beach until Jan. 3

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Postcard Inn on St. Pete Beach wants you and your family to come "Skate by the Ocean."

Mere feet from its iconic swimming pool, the popular Gulf Coast resort has built a 2,000-square-foot skating rink.

The synthetic ice material provides an authentic glide, and the public is welcome to come enjoy the experience.

Tickets are $15 and include skate rentals and an hour of skating time.

The rink operates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be open until Jan. 3.

For more on "Skate by the Ocean," go here.