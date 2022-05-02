Six injured during a shooting in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Police said an argument led to six people being shot and injured Sunday evening in the city.

According to police, they received multiple calls about gunshots near the corner of Safford Avenue and Boyer Street at 7:26 p.m. When Tarpon Springs officers arrived, witnesses told them they heard the gunshots, but couldn't say who did the shooting.

Roughly six minutes later, police said Advent Health North Pinellas called to report multiple people with gunshot wounds at the hospital. When Tarpon Springs got to the hospital, they found six people with gunshot injuries had arrived at different times, but all from the same fight.

Police said three of the injured were taken to Tampa General Hospital while the others were treated at Advent Health North Pinellas.

Tarpon Springs police said the shooting was "a result of an argument between the subjects being targeted and were known by each other."