Signs going up around St. Pete Beach to promote beach clean-ups

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — There's a brand new effort here in St. Pete Beach to make sure the beaches stay clean.

New signs will be going up in the next few weeks at public beach entrances in the city. Visitors will be able to scan the QR code and see when and where upcoming beach clean-ups are.

Hendrik Bisanz with SEASALT properties said, "Well, from being involved in property sales and property management, we know that not only the local residents but also visitors actually have a great interest in helping and participating in beach cleanups."

Bisanz came up with the idea after noticing that there wasn't one set place where people could get a list of all the beach clean-ups in the area.

He hopes other cities on the waters will also put up these signs.

You can also get a list of the clean-ups coming up by clicking here.