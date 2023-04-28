Watch Now
'Shrimpfinity' art installation opens in new expansion at Fairgrounds St. Pete

Marvel at a 6-foot-tall shrimp cocktail and shrimp disco ball
Shrimpfinity
Posted at 5:41 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 07:17:33-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The brand-new "Shrimpfinity," a playfully delicious art installation by the acclaimed Milagros Collective, is the first new expansion of the wildly immersive artist playground Fairgrounds St. Pete.

Opening Friday, "Shrimpfinity" includes a six-foot-tall shrimp cocktail and a spinning shrimp disco ball. (Go ahead and dance!) The dizzying salute to seafood is included with admission.

The family-friendly (but still super trippy and fun) Fairgrounds St. Pete is comprised of more than 20 immersive art exhibits by 60-plus artists. The starting theme is Weird Florida, but it takes off from there.

