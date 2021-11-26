Shopapalooza will showcase more than 300 small businesses at downtown St. Pete's Vinoy Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shopapalooza will showcase more than 300 small-business vendors at downtown St. Pete's Vinoy Park this Saturday and Sunday.

The annual event, one of the largest of its kind in the country, is free.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Local advocacy group LocalShops1 will host Shopapalooza, which will include such beloved local merchants as:

Jacaranda Hill, hand-crafted jewelry by talented Zimbabwean-American craft artist Pippa Mpunzwana-Hill

The Saucy Queen herself, Michele Northrup, and her gourmet sauces and seasonings from Intensity Academy

Island Flavors and Tings, delicious homestyle Jamaican food and award-winning rum desserts.

