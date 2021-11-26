Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Shopapalooza will showcase more than 300 small businesses at downtown St. Pete's Vinoy Park

The Saturday-Sunday event is free
items.[0].image.alt
Sean Daly
shopa.png
Posted at 5:17 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 05:17:17-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shopapalooza will showcase more than 300 small-business vendors at downtown St. Pete's Vinoy Park this Saturday and Sunday.

The annual event, one of the largest of its kind in the country, is free.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Local advocacy group LocalShops1 will host Shopapalooza, which will include such beloved local merchants as:

  • Jacaranda Hill, hand-crafted jewelry by talented Zimbabwean-American craft artist Pippa Mpunzwana-Hill

For more on Shopapalooza, go here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season