Shooting suspect in St. Petersburg double homicide arrested in Alachua County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) is asking for the public's help in solving a double homicide.

SPPD said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday about a person being shot in the 1700 block of Granville Court South.

When police arrived they found 18-year-old Barbarajean Lombardi and 21-year-old Tommy Dixon dead from gunshot wounds inside a home.

According to police, the suspect, who knows at least one of the victims and was later identified as 29-year-old James Pagan, left after the shooting but was arrested hours later in Alachua County on unrelated charges.

"St. Petersburg detectives are in the process of filing the necessary paperwork to file charges against Pagan in the shooting deaths of Barbarajean Lombardi and Tommy Dixon," St. Petersburg PD said in a press release. "It is early in the investigation, but Detectives believe the homicides were domestic-related."

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact SPPD at 727-893-7780 or send an anonymous text by texting the letters "SPPD" and your tip to TIP411.