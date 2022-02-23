Watch
Shooting investigation underway after 1 person shot, taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' in St. Petersburg

Another person suffered a graze wound
Posted at 9:27 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 21:27:20-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot and taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" Tuesday evening.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 8:25 p.m. about a person being shot near 1230 40th Street South.

According to St. Pete PD, one person was taken to a local hospital with 'serious injuries.' Another person, per police, suffered a graze wound.

At this time, it is unknown if police are looking for the shooter or if they have been arrested.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

