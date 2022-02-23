Shooting investigation underway after 1 person shot, taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot and taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" Tuesday evening.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 8:25 p.m. about a person being shot near 1230 40th Street South.

According to St. Pete PD, one person was taken to a local hospital with 'serious injuries.' Another person, per police, suffered a graze wound.

At this time, it is unknown if police are looking for the shooter or if they have been arrested.

