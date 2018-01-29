Sheriff: Dunedin man stabs sister more than 20 times, arrested in Georgia

A Dunedin man was arrested in Georgia after he reportedly got into an argument with his sister and stabbed her to death in her apartment in Florida.

Christopher Horan, 39, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of his 42-year-old sister in Dunedin.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night, Horan approached a hospital police officer in Macon, Georgia.

He asked the officer to put handcuffs on him because he was there to turn himself in to law enforcement after having killed his sister. He told the officer he had argued with his sister in her apartment in Dunedin.

Horan told the officer he had purchased an airline ticket to Mexico after killing his sister, but he somehow ended up in Macon, Georgia. Deputies are not sure how or why he ended up in Macon, Georgia.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was contacted and they responded to the apartment complex. They found Horan's sister, Leanna Horan, 42, dead in her apartment. She had been stabbed more than twenty times in her head, neck and back.

"The attack was so violent that one of the knives appeared to be bent because he tried to stab her in the head and when he tried to stab her in the head, it caused the knife to bend" said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri at a news conference on Monday.

Horan was quoted saying he stabbed Leanna "too many times."

After the incident, Horan drove his sister's car to Macon, Georgia. Deputies are not sure of Horan's whereabouts between the murder and when he arrived in Georgia and made contact with a police officer.

Horan's family says he has mental health issues.

Horan remains in jail in Macon, Georgia where his bond is set at $500,000. He will be extradited to Florida.

Neighbors in the Country Lakes neighborhood are stunned by the news.

"That's terrible, really just terrible," said neighbor Bill Harrell.