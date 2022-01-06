Sense of normal returns to Tarpon Springs Epiphany ceremony, cross dive

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — It’s a Tarpon Springs tradition more than a century old, and it’s one that warms hearts, even on cold January days.

Thursday, Jan. 6 will be the 116th year for the Epiphany in Tarpon Springs , which celebrates the Baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan by St. John the Baptist.

“As the week nears my adrenaline pumps. For me, I look at the epiphany day as a reaffirmation of my faith,” said Mike Kouskotis, the Chairman of the Divers.

The religious ceremony is considered the largest Greek Epiphany celebration in the Western Hemisphere.

RELATED: 115th annual Epiphany cross retriever in Tarpon Springs is younger brother of last year's retriever

The day will begin with worship at the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. At 11:30 a.m., dove-bearer Katerina Lucourezos will lead a procession of divers and worshipers to Spring Bayou, for the famed Blessing of Tarpon Springs and Cross Dive. The blessing and dive are set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Dozens of young men will dive for a symbolic wooden cross. The successful retriever is promised a year of blessings and good fortune.

This year, unlike last year, a full crowd is allowed to attend the ceremony.

“I know all the families will be here because they are going to want to see their children participate. We have a high school band this year. And the young kids in their traditional costumes participating,” said Kouskotis. “We didn’t have that last year. And so some of what you’ll see this year is getting back to normality.”

While the ceremony is back to normal, the traditional Glendi festival of music and food that usually follows the dive is once again canceled.

Nevertheless, the excitement is back as the tradition continues.

If you’d like to watch the ceremony virtually, ABC Action News will stream the event live on our website and app.