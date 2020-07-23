Seniors use sewing skills to get crafty making masks for veterans in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There is a group of retired ladies living in a Pinellas County RV park who have formed their own assembly line when it comes to making masks.

They call themselves the Crafty Ladies of Sherwood Forrest RV Resort. They are making hundreds of masks a week, and because the bulk of them go to our veterans, patriotism is a big deal.

The red, white and blue runs deep not just in their fabric but their spirit.

“I feel helpless with what’s going on with the Covid and this is my tiny little way of contributing,” said Micheal Barsi.

Barsi is one of more than a dozen residents who are part of the group. Most of them have two main things in common, they are skilled with a sewing machine and are part of a military family.

For the past six years, the Crafty Ladies have been making quilts for the Service Source organization, Veterans Mall. However, when the pandemic hit, they shifted their needle and thread to make masks for veterans.

“They had to sacrifice and people who had to sacrifice I want to help as much as I can,” said Nancy Barandon.

The Crafty Ladies said the best part is the camaraderie, working together on a project that could save lives.

“It does make us feel good to see people using them,” said Jeannie Powell.