Seminole students strive to close the gender gap in STEM careers

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Nearly 40 women working in science, technology, engineering and math met with Seminole Middle and High School students to discuss STEM careers.

Women talked with female students about their career journeys and educational paths.

Their goal was to encourage girls to pursue their dream in male-dominated fields.

"I'm here today to talk to these girls to encourage them to go into it, but to also to give them a realistic idea of what they're getting into," said Ginger Trask, a former Seminole student and now laboratory chemist.

According to the U.S. Census, women account for 27 percent of STEM jobs nationwide.

Seminole Middle School says they aim to close the gender gap between women and men by encouraging female students who are interested in STEM careers.