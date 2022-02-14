Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

See the 'African Mean Girls Play' at downtown St. Petersburg's American Stage Theatre Company

"School Girls" runs through Feb. 27
items.[0].image.alt
American Stage
Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 10.23.18 AM.png
Posted at 5:23 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 05:23:27-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They call it "the African Mean Girls Play," aka "School Girls," now playing at downtown St. Pete's American Stage Theatre Company.

This poignant coming-of-age comedy about an all-girls school in Ghana — and a beauty pageant with a twist — stars showbiz veterans Jennifer Leigh Warren and Phyllis Yvonne Stickney.

"It's about Ghana, but it's also about America," said Warren, stressing the play's themes of inclusivity and self-acceptance.

"Every size, every color, every hair texture is represented," said Stickney, who adds that teenagers and their parents will love this production.

"School Girls" runs until Feb. 27. For tickets and more information, go here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!