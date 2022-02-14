See the 'African Mean Girls Play' at downtown St. Petersburg's American Stage Theatre Company

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They call it "the African Mean Girls Play," aka "School Girls," now playing at downtown St. Pete's American Stage Theatre Company.

This poignant coming-of-age comedy about an all-girls school in Ghana — and a beauty pageant with a twist — stars showbiz veterans Jennifer Leigh Warren and Phyllis Yvonne Stickney.

"It's about Ghana, but it's also about America," said Warren, stressing the play's themes of inclusivity and self-acceptance.

"Every size, every color, every hair texture is represented," said Stickney, who adds that teenagers and their parents will love this production.

"School Girls" runs until Feb. 27.


