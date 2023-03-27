Search for new Clearwater mayor begins

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Clearwater city leaders will decide how to move forward with appointing a new mayor on Monday after Frank Hibbard abruptly resigned from the position last week.

The former mayor was serving his last year of a four-year term. Now, the city council will choose who will fill his seat until March 2024, which is the end of his term.

City council members can go a few different directions with appointing a new mayor.

They could move a current city councilor into the mayor's position, then work to fill that vacant seat. They could appoint a Clearwater resident. They could also ask people to apply for the position.

Council members could also choose to do a special election.

“We don't think they would go the special election route because there's usually time and costs that go along with that so usually they try and see if they can fill the position with a resident that's appointed," Joelle Castelli with the city said.

Hibbard recommended appointing Hoyt Hamilton for the interim because he “knows the city.”

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Clearwater Main Library.