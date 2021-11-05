Seabreeze Island Grill prepares for busy season in Redington Shores

The Seabreeze Island Grill in Redington Shores sits right on the Intracoastal.

The restaurant, which recently expanded its outdoor patio, is actually owned by Crabby Bills.

"We tend to have snowbirds that come through here. Our busy season obviously is October through say May or so which coincides with stone crab claws season which just started too so we tend to make sure we're buying from our fresh Florida seafood and our local grouper and things like that," Paul Jenkins, System and Information Director for Crabby Bills Family Brands said.

Of course, Crabby Bills has multiple locations up and down the beaches in Pinellas County. Jenkins also tells us they're opening a new sports bar in Indian Rocks Beach.

