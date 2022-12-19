SCPA Tampa Bay pilots foster to adopt program to make room for strays

LARGO, Fla. — SPCA Tampa Bay in Largo is piloting a foster-to-adopt program to make room in their shelter for strays that the county can’t take in.

Earlier this month, a highly contagious pneumovirus outbreak at Pinellas County Animal Services caused the shelter to shut down all dog intakes until next year.

SPCA Tampa Bay said their hope is to get dogs into homes this holiday season, so they can make room for strays that the county cannot take in.

"We have over 40 dogs available for adoption, but if a family would like to get to know them a little bit first before they’re ready to make that complete commitment, they can bring that dog home as a foster, and we’ll provide supportive care and information," said Martha Boden, SPCA Tampa Bay CEO.

The program allows families to bring a dog home for 30 days to see if they’re a good fit for their family.

Families can also still do regular pet adoptions as well.

To learn more about the program and hours, click here.