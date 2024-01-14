Watch Now
Scooter rider seriously injured after hitting car head-on in Largo

Posted at 7:47 PM, Jan 13, 2024
LARGO, Fla. — A scooter rider has serious injuries after hitting a car head-on in Largo, according to the Largo Police Department.

The Largo Police Department's traffic homicide unit responded to the area of Indian Rocks Road and Cove Drive about an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

A 2010 ZHNG scooter was traveling southbound on Indian Rocks Road and swerved into oncoming traffic, where the scooter crashed head-on into a 2003 Ford Econovan.

The driver of the scooter showed signs of impairment and was transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.

The driver of the Ford van was not impaired and sustained no injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

