Saturday Shoppes hosts Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Tropicana Field this Saturday

Posted at 6:48 AM, Jun 16, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Families are welcome this Saturday at the Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Tropicana Field.

Hosted by Saturday Shoppes in Lot 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., this free event will feature food trucks, a live concert and more.

"It's for everybody. We have minority and women-owned vendors that'll be here," said Renee Edwards-Perry with Saturday Shoppes.

Saturday Shoppes, a growing St. Petersburg marketplace, plans to launch a brick-and-mortar store at the city chamber on July 26.

Edwards-Perry added that the Shoppes are helping minority-owned businesses across Pinellas County.

