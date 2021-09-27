Saturday Morning Shoppe at Tropicana Field gives big boost to minority- and female-owned businesses

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Saturday Morning Shoppe at Tropicana Field is making dreams come true for local business owners.

"Saturday Morning Shoppe was created to empower both minority- and female-owned businesses," says founder Renee Edwards.

The next Saturday Morning Shoppe is this Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Tropicana Field parking lot.

The inclusive outdoor market has helped upstart businesses -- like hot apparel stores Funsize Couture and InSparkleMe -- turn into brick-and-mortar successes.

"The Saturday Morning Market gave me exposure to a whole new demographic," says Keisha Long-Watson, CEO of InSparkleMe.

Shaquan Mayo and Vincent Jefferson own Funsize Couture, which also sells Vincent's Love N Loyalty clothing brand. They say the Saturday Morning Shoppe gave them the power to "go further."

"It's been amazing," says Shaquan.

