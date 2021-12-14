Santa cruises through Clearwater on fire engine

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Starting Tuesday night, you could spot the man of the season cruising around Clearwater neighborhoods to spread some holiday cheer.

From 6-8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, Santa will be going around on a Clearwater Fire Rescue engine. He'll be escorted by his elves and friends from the North Pole.

Don't worry, if you want to catch a glimpse of the man in red the city provided this map of his route.

The blue dots on the map with binoculars are the gathering points for houses not directly on the route.