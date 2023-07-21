Same-sex marriage, LGBTQ+ clergy inclusion causing division within United Methodist Church

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Before someone even walks into Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg, they already know it's an accepting place.

A welcome message displayed at the entrance explains how Allendale is a "sanctuary for all." And all means all—regardless of race, ethnicity, economic situation, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, background or belief, age, physical condition or marital status.

But dozens of other United Methodist churches across the state, such as Oneco United Methodist in Bradenton, don't agree with moves to make the church more inclusive and diverse.

Pastors performing same-sex marriages and allowing LGBTQ members to be ordained have become a divisive issue.

"We believe in what the scriptures say about marriage and sexuality and gender," Rev. Jeremy Rebman said. Rebman, a pastor, is the President of Wesley Covenant Association, an advocacy group that helps guide churches that are leaving the United Methodist denomination.

But Rev. Andy Oliver just wants people to know that they can find the love of a pastor, church and God at Allendale.

"There’s a lot of hatred and discrimination coming down from Tallahassee or in culture in general. I am happy that Allendale is a safe space for LGBTQ people and allies and all different types of people to come together to be a beloved community together," Oliver said.

In April, the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church voted and approved the disaffiliation of 55 churches across the state.

A provision added to the Book of Discipline in 2019 by the Florida Conference—and set to sunset at the end of this year—provides a process for churches to disaffiliate and maintain their assets, including their property.

A church's leadership is first required to notify district superintendents of their desire to leave the conference. That superintendent or another district representative then explains the direction of the church and why the conference believes they should stay.

The decision is then put to a vote with a two-thirds majority of church members needed to pass. The conference must then vote to approve the disaffiliation, with representatives from churches around the state weighing in.

If approved, a church must then provide proof they have obtained insurance to protect against civil liabilities and pay their apportionment fees for 2023, another year of fees and a payment towards the clergy pension.

These 55 churches had until June 1 to complete these obligations.

“We're asking churches to depart in a way that does no harm to the retired clergy to the ministries of the annual conference," Rev. Alex A. Shanks said. "And in return, they’re released from the trust clause, and they're able to continue their ministry."

Shanks is assistant to conference Bishop Tom Berlin.

"I am hopeful that the United Methodist Church will be a more inclusive denomination in the future. And I also respect those that are more traditional in their beliefs," Berlin said.

Some churches wishing to leave are fighting the requirement to pay fees, either because they can't afford to or "because it's not in their conscience." A circuit court judge in Starke ruled in favor of the conference last month, upholding the procedure, which included fees that the conference is requiring for churches to disaffiliate and retain all their property.

David Gibbs, president and general counsel of the non-profit legal ministry National Center for Life and Liberty, is representing some of these churches and about 2,000 in total across the country.

"If it's a reasonable amount, a lot of churches say, 'You know what, let's just be done and move on.' But it really is painfully unfair," Gibbs said. "It's really about power. It's about money. It's about assets.”

The Florida case is on appeal in the First District Court of Appeals in Tallahassee.

At Allendale, progress began about seven years ago when Oliver was assigned to pastor the church. It was facing closure at the time because of dwindling membership.

"Allendale has been living as if the rules have already changed. We are living to what the church will look like into the future," Oliver said. "We want to be an example for our sibling churches of what beloved communities can look like within the walls of a church and especially outside the walls as we live our faith out into the community.”

More churches are expected to leave the church, with a meeting set for next week and another set for December to approve the departures.

The 55 United Methodist who have already departed:

