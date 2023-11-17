Salvation Army needs donations, bell ringers this holiday season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Pinellas County is looking for people to help make the season a little brighter for people.
They have tons of upcoming events they could use volunteers for, including bell ringing.
They also are in need of donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners as well as Angel Tree.
A list of events they need help with is below:
- Turkey toss
- Monday, Nov. 20
- Canned food sorting
- Thursday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 30
- Thanksgiving meal
- Thanksgiving Day at 12 p.m. (donations needed)
- Bell ringing
- Multiple locations starting Friday, Nov. 17
- Angel Tree and Silver Bell (Seniors) adoption
- Deadline to adopt is Monday, Nov. 27; deadline for gift drop-off is Monday, Dec. 4
- Angel Tree toy shop
- Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 15
- Angel Tree distribution week
- Tuesday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 21
- Christmas meal
- Christmas Eve at 12 p.m. (volunteers and donations needed)
Click here for more information.