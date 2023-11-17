Salvation Army needs donations, bell ringers this holiday season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Pinellas County is looking for people to help make the season a little brighter for people.

They have tons of upcoming events they could use volunteers for, including bell ringing.

They also are in need of donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners as well as Angel Tree.

A list of events they need help with is below:



Turkey toss

Monday, Nov. 20

Canned food sorting

Thursday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 30

Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving Day at 12 p.m. (donations needed)

Bell ringing

Multiple locations starting Friday, Nov. 17

Angel Tree and Silver Bell (Seniors) adoption

Deadline to adopt is Monday, Nov. 27; deadline for gift drop-off is Monday, Dec. 4

Angel Tree toy shop

Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 15

Angel Tree distribution week

Tuesday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 21

Christmas meal

Christmas Eve at 12 p.m. (volunteers and donations needed)



Click here for more information.