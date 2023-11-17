Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Salvation Army needs donations, bell ringers this holiday season

The Salvation Army.jpg
WFTS
The Salvation Army.jpg
Posted at 5:31 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 05:31:23-05

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Pinellas County is looking for people to help make the season a little brighter for people.

They have tons of upcoming events they could use volunteers for, including bell ringing.

They also are in need of donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners as well as Angel Tree.

A list of events they need help with is below:

  • Turkey toss
    • Monday, Nov. 20
  • Canned food sorting
    • Thursday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 30
  • Thanksgiving meal
    • Thanksgiving Day at 12 p.m. (donations needed)
  • Bell ringing
    • Multiple locations starting Friday, Nov. 17
  • Angel Tree and Silver Bell (Seniors) adoption
    • Deadline to adopt is Monday, Nov. 27; deadline for gift drop-off is Monday, Dec. 4
  • Angel Tree toy shop
    • Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 15
  • Angel Tree distribution week
    • Tuesday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 21
  • Christmas meal
    • Christmas Eve at 12 p.m. (volunteers and donations needed)

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.