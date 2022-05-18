Saint Leo University employee arrested, charged for intentional viewing of child pornography

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Saint Leo University employee has been arrested for intentional viewing of child pornography, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

On Wednesday, Steven Kistulentz, 55, was arrested and charged with two counts of Intentional Viewing of Child Pornography, and PCSO said additional charges are pending.

PCSO's investigation started "after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that child exploitation material was being uploaded via the social media/messenger application Kik."

After determining Kistulentz was involved, detectives obtained a search warrant for his Safety Harbor home where they took his electronic devices.

PCSO said Kistulentz confessed during an interview that he owned a Kik account and did in fact receive and send child pornography files.

Additional charges, per PCSO, are pending until the completion of the forensic analysis of Kistulentz's electronics.

Kistulentz is currently employed at Saint Leo University as the director of the graduate program in creative writing and associate professor of English.

At this time, detectives said no victims have been revealed during their investigation.

If anyone has additional information regarding this case, please contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children Unit detective J. Hanna at (727) 582-6724 or jhanna@pcsonet.com.