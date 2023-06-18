Safety Harbor man arrested for child abuse on 4-month-old infant

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a call in Safety Harbor after a report of child abuse on a 4-month-old infant.

PCSO said the victim's mother was not in the home but told the authorities the child's father was seen on camera inside the residence shaking and hurting the victim.

Donovan Hartzell, 26, was found in a bedroom, and the victim was lying on the bed crying, with visible red marks on their face, neck, arm, and chest.

According to authorities, the video provided by the mother shows Hartzell holding the victim by her shoulder and shaking them “vigorously back and forth.”

After shaking the victim, Hartzell is seen with the victim on his lap while she is visibly crying, and he begins aggressively rubbing a blanket in her face, authorities say.

According to PCSO, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartzell was arrested and charged with Child Abuse. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.