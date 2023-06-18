Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Safety Harbor man arrested for child abuse on 4-month-old infant

police lights generic
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
police lights generic
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 10:41:49-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a call in Safety Harbor after a report of child abuse on a 4-month-old infant.

PCSO said the victim's mother was not in the home but told the authorities the child's father was seen on camera inside the residence shaking and hurting the victim.

Donovan Hartzell, 26, was found in a bedroom, and the victim was lying on the bed crying, with visible red marks on their face, neck, arm, and chest.

According to authorities, the video provided by the mother shows Hartzell holding the victim by her shoulder and shaking them “vigorously back and forth.”

After shaking the victim, Hartzell is seen with the victim on his lap while she is visibly crying, and he begins aggressively rubbing a blanket in her face, authorities say.

According to PCSO, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartzell was arrested and charged with Child Abuse. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.