Safety Harbor family grateful for community's help after devastating New Year's Eve house fire

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — It was a New Year's Eve nightmare for a Safety Harbor family now reeling from the loss of their home in a fire.

“This is just a thing that happened, and we’re going to just move forward and get through it. I completely know everything is going to be okay," said Nicole Evans.

Evans carries that attitude with her as her family navigates tremendous loss.

Early in the morning on New Year’s Eve, Evans said her son was fast asleep in his bed while she was out of town.

“My son awoke with the help of our dog, who was barking furiously, and when my son, being 17 and a very hard sleeper, did not respond to the dog, my dog bit Griffin," said Evans. “As soon as Griffin was up, he grabbed his phone, he saw the flames that were outside his window, and he knew he had to get out of the house."

Evans shared a video that shows fire and smoke rising from their home.

Everyone got out okay, but the charred remains of her home of 22 years are left behind.

The Safety Harbor fire chief said they believe the fire was accidental and started in the area of an exterior fire pit, which is near a wooden deck and structure.

“I cried at those pictures," said Evans. "You could see that everything I owned was gone.”

The community quickly jumped into action, reaching out to help within hours.

“They raised money. They raised gift funds. People brought in things that they didn’t need anymore," said Evans. "People brought in brand new things: quilts, blankets, towels, toiletries, more than we could think that we even needed.”

For now, the family is taking it day by day, knowing they’re not in it alone.

"This can be replaced. This can be rebuilt. We can start anew like anything is possible, and I have everything I need," said Evans.

A fundraiser is in place to help the family. For more information, click here.