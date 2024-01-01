Safety Harbor community bands together to help family who lost house in heavy fire

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying together after an early Sunday morning fire left a mother and her teenage son without a home to start the new year.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., crews with the Safety Harbor Fire Department and other agencies responded to Conant Ave. for a structure fire in a single-family residential home with heavy fire showing through the roof.

Firefighters say everyone made it out by the time crews arrived and had no injuries.

The fire was contained to the second floor of the home. The first floor has significant smoke and water damage throughout the house.

Safety Harbor Fire Department

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tamra Camilleri is friends with the family and is rallying the Safety Harbor community to help them.

"My house burned down when I was a senior in high school and I remember thinking we don't even have socks, so I thought we could see what we could get, and the outpouring has been insane," said Camilleri.

