Rough-toothed dolphin rescued near Longboat Key now swimming on her own

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) announced that a young female dolphin rescued near Longboat Key is making strides during her recovery process.

The rough-toothed dolphin, which was rescued on Feb. 13, arrived at CMA with a mild infection that veterinarians were able to treat. She is also able to swim on her own now, thanks to CMA's animal care and veterinary team, and is eating well.

After a hearing test conducted by the National Marine Mammal Foundation, however, experts determined that the dolphin is effectively deaf. Hearing loss is particularly problematic for dolphins, preventing them from finding food or avoiding predators.

"Due to this hearing deficit, NMFS has officially determined that the animal will be non-releasable and recommends that she be placed at a facility with the same species," CMA wrote on Facebook. "Our animal care staff and volunteers will keep providing care for the dolphin at our Fred Howard Park Stranding Center until NMFS makes a final selection for placement."

NOAA Fisheries noted that rough-teethed dolphins can grow up to eight and a half feet and have a lifespan of 36 years.