CMA rehabilitates rough-toothed dolphin rescued near Longboat Key

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) announced that it has taken in a young female dolphin rescued near Longboat Key on Monday.

According to a press release, the aquarium received a report that MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium was rescuing the stranded rough-toothed dolphin on Friday around 6 p.m.

CMA stated that there were reports of people on the beach attempting to push her back into the water before professionals arrived.

After MOTE assessed the animal's health, she was transferred to CMA's Fred Howard Park location for rehabilitation.

“The dolphin remains in critical condition but is stable and swimming, which is a hopeful sign,” said veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt with Clearwater Marine Aquarium. “We are running full health assessments and continue to monitor the dolphin’s condition."

The veterinary staff is continuing to assess what caused the dolphin to end up stranded. She weighs 156 pounds and is roughly 6 foot four in length.

NOAA Fisheries noted that rough-teethed dolphins can grow up to eight and a half feet and have a lifespan of 36 years.