'Ribbit Exhibit' on St. Pete Pier gives kids up-close look at Florida frogs and toads

ST. PETE PIER, Fla. — Opening Labor Day weekend, "The Ribbit Exhibit" at the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center on the St. Pete Pier will highlight the native (good) and invasive (not good) frogs and toads of Florida.

Guests will enjoy a smart, fun display case of barking tree frogs (native), cane toads (invasive), and more. Plus up-close meet-and-greets with animals and handlers, and tips on what to do if you find a troublesome toad in your yard.

The Discovery Center also includes a touch tank, an aquarium and family-friendly interactive displays on how to protect Florida's precious waterways and ecosystem.

The Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center is open seven days a week starting at 10 a.m. Adults are $5; kids are $3, and kids three and under are free.

