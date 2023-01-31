Retired St. Pete man starts own tour company

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s never too late to find your true calling in life. That’s what one St. Petersburg man has discovered over the past year.

Bob Marcus is using his retirement to educate and entertain locals and visitors about his favorite city.

Marcus has held a lot of different job titles during his 41 years in Tampa Bay.

“I was a cruise director aboard one of those gambling ships, I was the guy who started Mike Alstott’s A-Train Pizza, and then from there, I did a little stand-up comedy,” he said.

But it wasn’t until retirement that he finally found his dream job: running the one-man tour company Bay Area Info Tours.

That comedic energy continues during every single tour. One of his most recent audiences was a group of seniors from St. Mark Village.

“This is perfect for seniors because it gives them something to do. The activities directors are always looking for something,” said Marcus.

No group is too big or too small, and no tour is exactly the same since the guests help make the itinerary.

“‘Hey, tell me where the movie Cocoon was filmed,' I take them over there," said Marcus, imitating a guest. “I had a lady tell me, ‘Take me around Tampa Bay, let me see it.’ I took her for six hours, and I eventually brought her to the airport.”

Marcus’ main focus is history. Whether you’re a tourist or a native, he wants you to leave with a new appreciation for St. Pete.

“I take people on tours that are behind the scenes, tell them about the conquistadors that were here from Robert E, Lee, Al Capon, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth,” he said.

As for the St. Mark residents, their facial expressions said it all.

“I learned a lot even though I was born here,” said one senior.

Another added that Marcus did an "excellent job."

“He filled in a lot of blanks, and it was also very entertaining. It wasn’t dull,” the senior added.

Marcus also offers expanded tours through cities across Tampa Bay.

For more information on booking your own tour with Marcus, click here or call 727-215-0025.