Researchers studying air quality in Childs Park neighborhood after reports of bad odor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Stinky, off-putting, and concerning. That's how people living in one Pinellas County neighborhood describe a strange smell that's been lingering for years.

Researchers are studying the air quality in one neighborhood.

In a preliminary report, scientists found an excessive amount of one pollutant in the air.

"We didn't know we had a right to fresh air," said Jabaar Edmond, Childs Park Neighborhood President.

"It's harder to breathe…you can really feel it," said Trey Dudley, a resident of Childs Park.

Residents in Childs Park say there's been a strange odor in their neighborhood for decades.

"Whether you are four blocks away, two blocks away, three blocks away, you still smell it," said Dudley.

The scent: similar to rotten eggs or burning rubber, they said.

"I either try to stay in the house, or if I'm out of the house, I try to get away from this area," said Dudley.

It's a problem that researchers at the University of South Florida and Eckerd College are looking into.

Researchers found a high amount of hydrogen sulfide in the air near Childs Park. This can cause headaches and sleep apnea.

The study is still in the preliminary stages.

"We haven't tested the citizens... we haven't looked at medical reports," said Edmond.

Edmond said now is the time to find a solution.

"We can blame past generations, administrations, governors, state officials, anybody. We can blame all of them, but it's on our desk. It fell on our desk. What are we going to do about it?" said Edmond.

Many residents said they believe the smell could be coming from a nearby factory, but researchers said they need more data before determining what the source is. Scientists say more testing will be done in November.

"We are definitely on top of the situation…so if there is anything that could pose a danger for the community, they will know straight away," said Gennaro Saliceto, a researcher at USF.

Dudley said if something isn't done soon, his family will be moving elsewhere.

"Let's all work together to, like I said, solve the problem so it's easier on everyone and the environment," said Dudley.