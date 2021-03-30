Rental assistance program to launch Wednesday to help renters avoid evictions in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A rental assistance program is expected to launch Wednesday to help renters avoid COVID-19-related evictions in Pinellas County.

The Pinellas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide financial assistance for individuals and families who lost their jobs or have had a significant reduction in income due to the pandemic.

Who is eligible? Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants must be renter households in which one or more individuals meet the following criteria:



Eligible applicants must have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income. That’s $39,400 for a single-person household and $56,250 for a four-person household.

Qualifies for unemployment, experienced a significant reduction in income and/or experienced significant financial hardship due to COVID-19

Is behind on rent payments or at risk of missing a rent payment

"Many residents have lost jobs or income since the pandemic began and are struggling to keep up with rent,” said Pinellas County Commission Chair Dave Eggers. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to help keep families and those in need in their homes during this challenging time.”

Residents can apply online starting Wednesday, March 31 at 8 a.m. The application information can be found here.

