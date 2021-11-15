Watch
Remembrance set at Clearwater Marine Aquarium for 'Dolphin Tale' star

Admission cut to $16 over the weekend
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:45:24-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Several events are planned this weekend in remembrance of Winter, the marine mammal star of the "Dolphin Tale" movies who died at age 16.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced a "celebration of life" beginning Saturday. Fans can bring remembrances to the aquarium, which will cut its admission to $16 over the weekend to match Winter's age.

The aquarium plans special presentations and original footage of Winter's 2005 rescue after her tail became tangled in a crab trap rope. That led to the development of a prosthetic tail for the dolphin, chronicled in the 2011 "Dolphin Tale" film.

Winter was a hero to tens of thousands of people with disabilities and serious illnesses.

