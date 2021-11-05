Redington Shores' Friendly Tavern is a local favorite

Friendly Tavern on Redington Shore is known for serving a variety of food and friendly faces.

It's located right across Gulf Boulevard from the public beach access.

They serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and stay open for late nights.

"Our customers have fun, the atmosphere is fun, food is delightful from casual to whatever you're looking for," Chef Rainbow Sallis at the Friendly Tavern said. "We have people come in casual and we have people come in and dress up you can get whatever you want."

Chef Rainbow said everything he makes is the best but we hear the shaved prime rib is one of the best.