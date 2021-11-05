Watch
Redington Long Pier owners, Town of Redington Shores reach settlement

Redington Long Pier
Posted at 4:50 AM, Nov 05, 2021
The future of the Redington Long Pier is still uncertain however, a settlement has been reached.

The town of Redington Shores, current owners of the pier, and former town officials settled for $800,000 in August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The pier has been falling apart for years but the town and pier owners haven't been able to agree on plans for what's next.
However, the current owner of the pier still has a pending zoning appeal. His plans have been voted down twice so far, once for a hotel and another for a 10-unit condo.

